Raymond James Cuts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$18.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSRTF opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $22.70.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
