Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $66.19 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

