Relay Token (RELAY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.58

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $2.58 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relay Token has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00431750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.24 or 0.30495316 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00927418 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

