Request (REQ) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Request has a market capitalization of $99.23 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09846795 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,860,933.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

