Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:RVP opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

