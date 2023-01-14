Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,098.60

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $821,750.98 and approximately $17,098.60 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018513 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00231276 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00161597 USD and is up 5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,688.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.