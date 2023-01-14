Robert W. Baird Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $199.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABC. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.25.
AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.4 %
AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $164.28 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.71.
AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after acquiring an additional 585,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AmerisourceBergen Company Profile
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
