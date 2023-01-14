Robert W. Baird Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $199.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.25.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $164.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.71. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.