Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 131 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,200,000 after buying an additional 114,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GS opened at $374.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

