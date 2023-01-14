Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 728 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $325,088,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.