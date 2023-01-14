Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 735 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 71,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.51.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

