Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $186.95.

