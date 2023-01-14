Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $248.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.