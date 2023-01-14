Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

