Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $225.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $301.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

