Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 789,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.23.

Adobe Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ADBE opened at $344.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.01 and a 200 day moving average of $349.06.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

