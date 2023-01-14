Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

