Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $252.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

