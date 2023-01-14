Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Shares Down 2.4%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 336,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Roscan Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

