Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€800.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($860.22) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($806.45) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($969.89) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($860.22) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($806.45) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($844.09) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €785.30 ($844.41) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($280.16). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €705.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €662.76.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

