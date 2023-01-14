Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on R. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.60. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $97.26.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 99,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

