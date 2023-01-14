SALT Price Reaches $0.0274 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.20 million and $16,865.51 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02715995 USD and is up 12.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $17,792.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

