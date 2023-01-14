SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €107.64 ($115.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion and a PE ratio of 39.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €93.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 12 month high of €125.40 ($134.84).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.