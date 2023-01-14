Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target Increased to GBX 510 by Analysts at Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 490 ($5.97) to GBX 510 ($6.21) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schroders from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 510 ($6.21) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. Schroders has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

