Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,542 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $28,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

