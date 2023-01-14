Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

