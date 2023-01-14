Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $815.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $834.63 and its 200 day moving average is $755.51. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

