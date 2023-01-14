Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 448 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

