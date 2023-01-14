Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $108.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

