Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,301.34 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,018.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,905.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.