Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

BMY opened at $72.51 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

