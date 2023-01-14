Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $579.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.63. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

