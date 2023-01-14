Shore Point Advisors LLC Buys 1,772 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

