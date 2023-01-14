Shore Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Shore Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

