Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $5,396,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,065.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM opened at $101.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.