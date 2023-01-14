Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $255,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

