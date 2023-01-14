SingularityNET Market Capitalization Tops $248.83 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $248.83 million and $340.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 300.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017946 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00231122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003118 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,421,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,600,307.9646044 with 1,178,437,388.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22448199 USD and is up 96.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $296,975,009.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

