Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $118.48 million and approximately $63.63 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,621,842,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,621,847,595 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

