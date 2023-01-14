Solstein Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Dow30 comprises about 2.8% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 231.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of DOG opened at $32.26 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

