Songbird (SGB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121.04 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Songbird has a market cap of $121.04 million and $1.30 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

