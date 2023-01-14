Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

SHC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

SHC stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

