Sourceless Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $165.92 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $165.92 million and approximately $0.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00044732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00231926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00790216 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

