Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 10,482 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after acquiring an additional 671,591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.