Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 204 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 204 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

