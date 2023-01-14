Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.2% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 577.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,088 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,513 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

