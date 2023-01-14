SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

