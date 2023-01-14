Star Group, L.P. (SGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Star Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SGU opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Star Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $458.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $296.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its stake in Star Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

