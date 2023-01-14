Stargate Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.41 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $59.54 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00429069 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.13 or 0.30305995 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00848378 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

