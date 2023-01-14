Stargate Finance (STG) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $58.78 million and $16.34 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

