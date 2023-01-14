Steem (STEEM) Trading 22.5% Higher This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.46 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,738.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00419389 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016662 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.54 or 0.00846448 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00106098 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00600487 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00214977 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,504,947 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
